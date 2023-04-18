Chinese tech giant Huawei to upgrade Bangladeshi state-run cellphone operator's network

Xinhua) 11:29, April 18, 2023

DHAKA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's telecommunication giant Huawei will upgrade Bangladeshi state-run cellphone operator Teletalk's network to ensure better coverage in rural areas and 5G readiness.

Huawei said it will facilitate Teletalk with new 4G sites, core network, IP network, charging and billing system modernization solution. In this connection, both sides signed an agreement on April 13 in Dhaka.

Speaking at the signing event, Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said "previously, we partnered with Teletalk to launch 5G for the first time in Bangladesh. It was a great achievement."

"We hope this agreement will help the nation to increase the pace of achieving the vision of Smart Bangladesh," Pan said.

Managing Director of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited A.K.M Habibur Rahman said they want to diversify their network so that everyone nationwide can access high-speed connectivity. Huawei has fantastic technologies, solutions and teams to support Teletalk in meeting its ambition.

"We feel pleased to partner with Huawei and upgrade our network nationwide. We aim to finish the project by mid-2024," he further said.

In December 2021, Teletalk introduced 5G in Bangladesh in collaboration with Huawei.

Huawei has served in Bangladesh for around 25 years and has been serving Teletalk with new technologies adapting to its need since 2004.

