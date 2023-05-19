New training course of Chinese tech giant Huawei opens for registration in Bangladesh

DHAKA, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Registration is open for a new round of training at Huawei BUET (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology) ICT Academy, the Chinese telecommunication giant has announced.

It is part of Huawei's efforts to help develop the ICT ecosystem in the South Asian country.

Interested learners can register till May 25 to join the class from June 8 at the academy in the country's capital Dhaka, and get Huawei Certified ICT Associate (HCIA) certificate, Huawei said in a statement on Thursday.

The 4th-year undergraduate students, post-graduate students and graduates from the relevant engineering departments can enjoy this great opportunity to brush up skills as hands-on training, it said.

The new trainees will have training on Cloud Computing and Storage for seven weeks, where each week will have four hours of classes and 30 participants in each course will be selected.

Huawei has more than 1,500 such ICT academies in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide.

The BUET ICT Academy was launched in March 2022 and its formal journey was kicked off in January this year. The first batch of 24 students have graduated from this academy recently.

