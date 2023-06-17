Home>>
Joint patrol enhances Chinese, Russian air forces' coordination: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 11:19, June 17, 2023
BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian militaries carried out a joint aerial strategic patrol on June 6 and 7, which effectively tested and enhanced the coordination between the countries' air forces, a Chinese defense spokesperson told a press conference Friday.
The patrol was the sixth aerial strategic patrol jointly organized and conducted by Chinese and Russian militaries since 2019, and it did not target any third party and was not relevant to current global or regional situations, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.
