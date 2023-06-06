Home>>
Russian strategic bombers patrol Barents, Norwegian seas
13:32, June 06, 2023
MOSCOW, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers completed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The mission lasted for about five hours and the bombers were escorted by MiG-31 aircraft of Russia's Northern Fleet, the ministry said in a statement.
The flights were carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, it added.
