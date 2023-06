Russia's Pacific Fleet starts exercises in Sea of Japan, Okhotsk

Xinhua) 16:18, June 05, 2023

MOSCOW, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Ministry of Defense announced Monday that its Pacific Fleet had commenced exercises in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk.

"As part of the Pacific Fleet's 2023 training plan, operational exercises involving various fleet forces are being conducted in the distant sea zone of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk from June 5 to June 20, under the leadership of Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina," the ministry said.

More than 60 combat ships and support vessels, 35 naval aviation aircraft and over 11,000 military personnel are involved in the exercises.

In collaboration with naval aviation units, naval tactical groups will carry out submarine search and tracking operations and exercises focusing on surface and aerial targets.

Additionally, the exercises will include organizing anti-aircraft defense and addressing logistical support for forces at sea.

