Town in Zhejiang makes use of natural and tourism resources to boost rural revitalization

Xinhua) 08:54, June 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a view of Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Qiangjiao is a marine peninsula town with rich natural and tourism resources. In recent years, the local government has made great efforts to promote all-in-one tourism, connecting islands, scenic spots, and villages, and has launched coastal tourism attractions, effectively boosting rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows people visiting a flower field in Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province.

People rest at a beverage shop in Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2023.

People visit a flower field in Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 13, 2023.

A woman livestreams at a flower field in Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 13, 2023.

A worker of a homestay prepares a paddle board for a customer in Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2023.

People rest at a coastal coffee shop in Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2023.

The owner of a coffee shop makes coffee for customers in Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2023.

Tourists disembark from a ship after offshore sightseeing in Qiangjiao Town of Ninghai County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2023.

