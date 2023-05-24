Home>>
Inside China: Rural development
(People's Daily App) 14:55, May 24, 2023
The third episode of the popular talk show "Inside China" centers on the theme of rural development. Our reporter visits Huawu in Guizhou Province to explore how developing tourism and e-commerce revitalized this old Miao ethnic group village.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rural living gains popularity among Chinese urbanites
- China pledges efforts to expand demand in rural areas
- China revises down sugar output forecast for 2022-2023
- Villagers build roads to prosperity in N China's Taihang Mountains
- Regions in China retain original appearance of traditional villages while improving living environment
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.