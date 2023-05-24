Languages

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Inside China: Rural development

(People's Daily App) 14:55, May 24, 2023

The third episode of the popular talk show "Inside China" centers on the theme of rural development. Our reporter visits Huawu in Guizhou Province to explore how developing tourism and e-commerce revitalized this old Miao ethnic group village.

