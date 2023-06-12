Zhejiang implements rural green revival program to overhaul living environment of villages

Xinhua) 08:39, June 12, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a view of Haili Village of Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Since 2003, Zhejiang, located in the Yangtze River Delta, has implemented a rural green revival program to overhaul the living environment of villages, which was granted the UN Environment Program's (UNEP) Champions of the Earth award in September 2018. For twenty years, the program has created thousands of beautiful villages, and fundamentally changed the face of the province's countryside. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Tourists read books at a B&B hotel in Haili Village, Shitang Town, Wenling City of east China's Zhejiang Province, June 7, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows a view of Xiaoruo Village of Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

A tourist takes photos in Sizhai Village of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2023.

People take part in a marathon competition in Lucun Village of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 29, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows local residence of Tengtou Village, Ningbo City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists take a touring boat in Puyuan Town of Tongxiang City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 2, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on April 7, 2023 shows a park with cole flowers in Xiaotongzhou Village, Fuyang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists visit a peach garden in Gaocheng Village, Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2023.

Tourists take selfies in Zhenzhong Village of Wangdian Town, Xiuzhou District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 3, 2023.

This photo taken on Dec. 13, 2022 shows a local library in Honglishan Village, Wuxing District of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a rose garden in Daixi Town of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows staff members collecting floating stuffs on a section of Puyang river in Pujiang County, Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Primary school students play football in Lipu Town, Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 25, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on April 12, 2023 shows the view of a village in Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This aerial photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows a view of the An'ding Village, Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows Yucun Village of Anji County, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows the view of Xinchuan Village of Meishan Town, Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

