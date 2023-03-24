"Village CEOs" inject vitality into rural China

TIANJIN, March 23 (Xinhua) -- With boundless imagination and a vibrant spirit, 30-year-old Wang Yuhao embarked on his new role as the "Village CEO" of Mutouwo Village located in Ninghe District of north China's Tianjin Municipality in February this year.

The concept of a "Village CEO" was something unique for the locals. They were curious about the role and its potential impact on their community as they pondered: "What exactly does a 'Village CEO' do and how can it make a difference in our village?"

"Village CEOs," or agricultural managers, are among the 13 new professions jointly released in 2019 by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS), State Administration for Market Regulation, and National Bureau of Statistics.

According to the authorities, agricultural managers are those who assume managerial roles in agricultural economic cooperation organizations such as agricultural cooperatives, as well as those who oversee agricultural production, offer technical support, or assist with marketing the products.

According to MHRSS estimates, by 2019, there were more than 2.86 million agricultural managers working in towns and villages across the country.

Wang is one of the agricultural managers. After graduating from university, he went to east China's Zhejiang Province to explore career opportunities. Last year he heard about the nationwide public selection process for "Village CEOs" in his hometown of Ninghe District. Driven by his passion for community development, Wang left his job in an insurance company in Zhejiang and decided to apply for the "Village CEO" position.

After an exhaustive selection process, three candidates were chosen from a pool of 59 applicants, among which were those with expertise in agricultural production, marketing management, and operating agricultural and cultural tourism projects.

Due to his extensive research and familiarity with the villages in Ninghe District, Wang emerged as the top candidate and was appointed as the "Village CEO" of Mutouwo Village in early February.

Dedicated to his role as "Village CEO," Wang diligently went door-to-door every day to learn more about the community, meticulously recording key insights in his notebook. "I approach my work with the mindset of a student," Wang said.

After years of development, Mutouwo Village has emerged as a popular destination for agricultural and cultural tourism, drawing interest from locals and tourists alike.

Wang has been fielding inquiries from villagers on issues such as integrating the sales of agricultural and sideline products into tourism development and providing opportunities for elderly residents to participate in tourism projects. He remains committed to finding answers that will satisfy the needs of his community and promote the continued growth and prosperity of Mutouwo Village.

With the peach blossoms in full bloom, Wang seized the opportunity to organize a series of tourism activities in the village. His efforts were aimed at showcasing the beauty of the village and promoting local tourism. To enhance the experience for visitors, Wang also spearheaded the development of a smart travel app that allows for convenient online reservations.

"Brimming with his innovative ideas, Wang has brought vitality to our village," said Zhang Hongliang, director of the village committee.

In pursuit of his goal to promote tourism and economic development, Wang proactively reached out to other "Village CEOs" in Ninghe District. Through their joint efforts, they created a variety of tourism routes with different styles, designed to appeal to a broad range of visitors.

Through his leadership and dedication, Wang has inspired an increasing number of residents to participate actively in developing rural tourism. For instance, Kan Chunguo refurbished his vacant house into a homestay, providing visitors with a unique and rustic experience.

"I hope tourism development in Mutouwo will not only create job and business opportunities for locals but also spur growth in other industries, motivating more young people to return and help build a vibrant and prosperous community," Wang said.

Across rural China, a growing number of young "Village CEOs" are emerging as a driving force for large-scale, standardized, and brand-oriented agriculture, and contributing to the overall rural revitalization.

According to Zhang Peng, an official from Ninghe District, these dynamic young "Village CEOs" play a critical role in boosting local incomes through their tireless efforts and innovative approaches.

