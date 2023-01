We Are China

Villagers get access to medical treatment in rural areas in east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:18, January 11, 2023

Village doctor Wang Yuxin measures blood pressure for a resident in Dagushan Village of Changqing District in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Shandong Province has scaled up efforts to boost access to medical treatment and drugs in rural areas.

Village doctor Li Renbang examines a girl at the clinic in Shaoji Village of Yuncheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Village doctor Yang Yanqiu offers medical service to Yang Yinwu, 78, in Shaoji Village of Yuncheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Doctor Li Xiangyun examines a senior resident at a grassroots-level hospital in Yuncheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Village doctor Wang Yuxin changes intravenous fluids for a patient in the clinic in Dagushan Village of Changqing District in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

