Home>>
Being a homestay owner in rural China? So cool!
(People's Daily App) 13:49, November 18, 2022
Alina and Sharon went to a small village in Jiaozuo, which has many beautiful homestays. The village has become a tourist destination in Henan Province. They visited a nature craft homestay run by Mr Niu, who used to be a truck driver. As shown in the video, the decoration is modern, but also has a rustic style. And there are many eco-friendly DIY furnishings and decorations, making it an ideal Chinese country house.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong youngster taps fresh rural experiences
- Photos of rural families record changes in SW China’s Guizhou’s countryside
- China rural policy bank bolsters infrastructure projects support
- National political advisors discuss rural vocational education
- Young Chinese building careers in rural areas
- Female graduate returns rural hometown to lead a fruitful life
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.