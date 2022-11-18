Being a homestay owner in rural China? So cool!

(People's Daily App) 13:49, November 18, 2022

Alina and Sharon went to a small village in Jiaozuo, which has many beautiful homestays. The village has become a tourist destination in Henan Province. They visited a nature craft homestay run by Mr Niu, who used to be a truck driver. As shown in the video, the decoration is modern, but also has a rustic style. And there are many eco-friendly DIY furnishings and decorations, making it an ideal Chinese country house.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)