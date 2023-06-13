Zhejiang launches Green Rural Revival Program

Xinhua) 16:57, June 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows a view of Wan'anzhuang Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists drink tea at a teahouse in Shuanghu Village of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2023. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of Changlong Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a theme park in Meiyuan Village of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of Meiyuan Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists drink tea at a teahouse in Shuanghu Village of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 12, 2023. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of Shuanghu Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of Changlong Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on June 12, 2023 shows a view of Changlong Village in Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Pupils visit a garbage sorting science museum in Wan'anzhuang Village of Cixi City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 13, 2023. Cixi City has been promoting rural revitalization for years. The living environment and life quality of locals have been significantly improved, and the ecological environment of rural areas has also been optimized.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)