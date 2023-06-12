Home>>
Agricultural Bank of China issues bonds for rural development
(Xinhua) 10:14, June 12, 2023
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country's largest commercial lenders, has issued 20 billion yuan (about 2.8 billion U.S. dollars) of special financial bonds to support rural development.
Raised funds will mainly be used to strengthen grain security and the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries in rural areas.
The bonds were well-received by investors in the interbank bond market, with the subscription ratio reaching 2.1 times, according to the bank.
The bank said it would fully leverage the role of financial services in supporting the country's agricultural development and continue to channel more capital into promoting rural revitalization.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Zhejiang implements rural green revival program to overhaul living environment of villages
- Inside China: Rural development
- Rural living gains popularity among Chinese urbanites
- China pledges efforts to expand demand in rural areas
- China revises down sugar output forecast for 2022-2023
- Villagers build roads to prosperity in N China's Taihang Mountains
- Regions in China retain original appearance of traditional villages while improving living environment
- "Village CEOs" inject vitality into rural China
- College students embrace farming careers in rural hometowns
- Grapes of hope: a woman’s journey out of poverty in northwest China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.