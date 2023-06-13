Green Rural Revival Program lifts image of countryside in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:38, June 13, 2023

A villager works in a holiday resort in Fengqiao Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 29, 2023.

In June 2003, Zhejiang launched the Green Rural Revival Program, which plans to renovate about 10,000 incorporated villages and transform about 1,000 central villages among them into examples of moderate prosperity in all respects.

Thanks to the program, the image of the countryside has been comprehensively lifted in Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,170 featured villages and over 3 million beautiful rural courtyards have been built. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Tourists enjoy themselves in Langjia Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 1, 2023.

A bamboo horse performance is staged at a temple fair in Pingqian Village of Chun'an County in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2023.

In this aerial photo, tourists enjoy themselves beside the Baima Lake in Yiting Town of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023.

A worker sweeps the floor in a homestay in Pujiang County of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 23, 2023.

Tourists enjoy themselves at night in Jingling Town of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2023.

A livestreaming session is launched to sell herbal tea and wine made with local herb at a plantation in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2023.

Farmers pick tomatoes in Deqing County of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 9, 2023.

A farmer picks grapes in a greenhouse in Jiangbei District of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 8, 2023.

People sell flowers via a livestreaming show in Wujiang Village of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 28, 2023.

Tourists enjoy themselves in a peach orchard in Gaocheng Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2023.

Yue opera artists stage a performance among cole flowers in Meirong Village of Tonglu, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 26, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows villages along the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists take photos in Zhoucun Village in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 12, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on March 10, 2023 shows a view of Pingmen Town of Chun'an County in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists look at bamboo handicrafts displayed in a workshop in Xikou Village of Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 3, 2023.

People have tea at a teahouse beside the Baima Lake in Yiting Town of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2023.

A barista works in a coffee shop in Wupu Village of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2023.

Tourists take a miniature train to enjoy spring scenery in Langjia Village of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 1, 2023.

Tourists watch a lion dance performance in Lucun Village of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2023.

Villagers make Qingtuan, a sweet green rice ball, in Miaohouzhou Village of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 8, 2023.

Tourists enjoy themselves among flowers in Jingshan Town of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 28, 2022.

A farmer picks waxberries in a greenhouse in Sanqishi Town of Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 1, 2023.

Volunteers promote a homestay via a livestreaming show in Huyuan Town of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 3, 2023.

Workers process rose petals in Daixi Town of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 20, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows an agricultural study tour base in Fengqiao Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tourists enjoy themselves during a traditional bumper harvest festival in Digang Village of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 15, 2020.

People have tea along a stream in Budaikeng Village of Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 30, 2023.

A coffee shop is pictured in Wupu Village of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 11, 2023.

Tourists enjoy themselves in a homestay in Haili Village of Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 7, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 3, 2020 shows hotels in Miaoxi Town of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

