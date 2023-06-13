China, Central Asia pledge enhanced political party exchanges

Xinhua) 09:29, June 13, 2023

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The first meeting of the China-Central Asia political parties dialogue was held in Beijing on Monday, attended by 26 leaders of major political parties in Central Asia.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the recent successful convening of the China-Central Asia Summit has led to more progress in the construction of a China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

China is willing to work with political parties in Central Asian countries to deepen political mutual trust, enhance synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the development strategies of Central Asian countries, promote mutual cultural understanding and exchanges, and jointly safeguard regional and global peace, stability and prosperity.

Noting that Central Asian countries and China are friendly neighbors and strategic partners, the leaders of the political parties expressed readiness to enhance communication with the CPC on state governance experience, staunchly support each other's development paths, and boost relations between Central Asia and China further.

