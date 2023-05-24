Highlights of President Xi at China-Central Asia Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a successful China-Central Asia Summit with the presidents of five Central Asian countries in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on May 18 and 19. They signed the Xi'an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit, adopted a list of summit outcomes and charted a blueprint for the future development of China-Central Asia relations.

