Home>>
Highlights of President Xi at China-Central Asia Summit
(People's Daily App) 15:06, May 24, 2023
Chinese President Xi Jinping held a successful China-Central Asia Summit with the presidents of five Central Asian countries in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on May 18 and 19. They signed the Xi'an Declaration of the China-Central Asia Summit, adopted a list of summit outcomes and charted a blueprint for the future development of China-Central Asia relations.
(Produced by Sun Tianren, Di Jingyuan and Wang Xiangyu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Forum held to boost media cooperation among China, Central Asian countries
- Media outlets pledge to contribute to building China-Central Asia community with shared future
- Xi'an summit rebuts Western lies
- Interview: China-Central Asia Summit "important" amid uncertainties in int'l politics, says scholar
- Xi'an summit a new milestone in China-Central Asia relations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.