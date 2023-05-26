Chinese market welcomes more Central Asian products: commerce ministry

May 26, 2023

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes more quality products from Central Asia to enter its market, amid efforts to boost trade and economic cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

While encouraging its companies to set up warehouses in Central Asian countries, China will open up its e-commerce platforms to Central Asian businesses, said spokesperson Shu Jueting at a press conference.

The country will expand digital trade with Central Asia, and share experience in developing cutting-edge digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and 5G, Shu said.

China will promote the construction of cross-border infrastructure facilities, strengthen cooperation in oil, natural gas, new-energy minerals and other sectors, and expand imports of quality farm produce from Central Asian countries, said the spokesperson.

The latest data from the ministry showed solid progress in economic and trade cooperation between China and the five Central Asian countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

China's trade with the five countries reached 70 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 and recorded a year-on-year expansion of 22 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to the ministry.

Shu said China will also enhance cooperation with Central Asian countries within multilateral frameworks and supports early accession to the World Trade Organization for Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

