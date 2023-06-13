Senior CPC official meets foreign representatives attending China-Central Asia political parties dialogue

Xinhua) 08:47, June 13, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with foreign representatives attending the China-Central Asia political parties dialogue, including Deputy Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Rau Albert and Vice-Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Isaeva Dzhamilia, in Beijing, capital of China, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, met with foreign representatives attending the China-Central Asia political parties dialogue in Beijing on Monday.

Li said that the China-Central Asia Summit held last month drew a blueprint for the future development of China-Central Asia relations. He said the CPC is ready to work with the political parties of the five Central Asian countries to implement the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the heads of state of the five countries, and to promote the building of a China-Central Asia community with a shared future.

The foreign representatives, including Deputy Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Rau Albert and Vice-Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Isaeva Dzhamilia, said that the political parties of the Central Asian countries are willing to strengthen exchanges of experience in party and state governance with the CPC and contribute to regional peace and development.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)