Over 300 overseas exhibitors attend 19th ICIF in Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 14:13, June 12, 2023

People visit exhibition booths of overseas exhibitors at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Liu Senjun)

The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) was held from June 7 to 11 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, attracting over 300 overseas exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions.

