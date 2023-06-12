Languages

Monday, June 12, 2023

Over 300 overseas exhibitors attend 19th ICIF in Shenzhen

(People's Daily Online) 14:13, June 12, 2023
Over 300 overseas exhibitors attend 19th ICIF in Shenzhen
People visit exhibition booths of overseas exhibitors at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Liu Senjun)

The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) was held from June 7 to 11 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, attracting over 300 overseas exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions.


