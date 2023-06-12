Home>>
Over 300 overseas exhibitors attend 19th ICIF in Shenzhen
(People's Daily Online) 14:13, June 12, 2023
|People visit exhibition booths of overseas exhibitors at the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/Liu Senjun)
The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) was held from June 7 to 11 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, attracting over 300 overseas exhibitors from more than 50 countries and regions.
