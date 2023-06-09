Int'l cultural industries fair opens in Shenzhen

People's Daily Online) 13:48, June 09, 2023

The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) kicked off in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on June 7.

The Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, the main venue of the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The five-day event has attracted 3,596 government delegations, cultural organizations, and enterprises, including over 300 overseas exhibitors from 50 countries and regions. More than 20,000 visitors from 108 countries and regions have registered for the event.

This year's ICIF takes place simultaneously offline and online. The main venue is located in the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, with six exhibition halls covering an area of 120,000 square meters. The exhibition halls include the Digital Culture Hall, the Cultural Industry Comprehensive Hall (Section A and Section B), the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) Hall, the Cultural Tourism Hall and Belt and Road Pavilion, and the Intangible Culture, Arts and Crafts and Arts Design Hall.

People visit the 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A "Digital China" exhibition area has been set up for the first time at the cultural industries fair to promote the latest technological innovations in the cultural industries.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the ICIF set up the pavilion for countries participating in the BRI offline again. The pavilion features exhibition areas and cultural trade areas for Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Since its founding in 2004, the ICIF has grown into the largest, highest-level, and most effective and influential expo in China's cultural industry.

