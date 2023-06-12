We Are China

China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the U.K. Promotion Conference held in London

Xinhua) 10:15, June 12, 2023

This photo taken on June 9, 2023 show a view of China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the U.K. Promotion Conference in London, Britain. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council, delivers a speech at China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the U.K. Promotion Conference in London, Britain, June 9, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang delivers a speech at China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the U.K. Promotion Conference in London, Britain, June 9, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)

