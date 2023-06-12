Home>>
China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the U.K. Promotion Conference held in London
(Xinhua) 10:15, June 12, 2023
This photo taken on June 9, 2023 show a view of China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the U.K. Promotion Conference in London, Britain. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council, delivers a speech at China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the U.K. Promotion Conference in London, Britain, June 9, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang delivers a speech at China Hainan Free Trade Port -- the U.K. Promotion Conference in London, Britain, June 9, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Chung/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hainan FTZ port welcomes first inbound airliner for painting business
- Chinese premier calls for building high-quality Hainan FTP
- China's Hainan promotes free trade port in Cambodia
- Delegation from China's Hainan Province promotes business opportunities in Indonesia
- Djibouti International Free Trade Zone provides digital services, products
- Haikou duty free shopping complex expected to open this year
- In pics: Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone
- One year on, Hainan FTP law secures wider opening-up
- Hainan Free Trade Port key to modern industrial system
- From tourist island to free trade port -- Hainan's transformation in the eyes of three Italians
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.