Delegation from China's Hainan Province promotes business opportunities in Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:59, February 18, 2023

People attend an event promoting China's Hainan free trade port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 17, 2023. A delegation from south China's Hainan Province promoted the business opportunities offered by its free trade port status on Friday in the Indonesian capital. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from south China's Hainan Province promoted the business opportunities offered by its free trade port status on Friday in the Indonesian capital.

Shen Xiaoming, secretary of the Hainan provincial committee of the Communist Party of China, said at a promotion gathering that Hainan is an ideal place for trade supported by its open and stable preferential policies, low taxes, and industries that complement those of Southeast Asian nations.

"At the moment, Hainan is accelerating the construction of free trade port, welcoming investors from all over the world with open arms, and sharing the benefits of deepened reform and opening-up," Shen said.

Hainan is targeting Southeast Asian countries as investment destinations, in particular Indonesia, he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang described the promotion meeting as the "Hainan moment" for the advancement of China-Indonesia relations, adding that he was optimistic about the two nations' cooperation getting better over time.

During the promotion event, several Hainan and Indonesian companies signed cooperation agreements.

