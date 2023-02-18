Delegation from China's Hainan Province promotes business opportunities in Indonesia
People attend an event promoting China's Hainan free trade port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 17, 2023. A delegation from south China's Hainan Province promoted the business opportunities offered by its free trade port status on Friday in the Indonesian capital. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
JAKARTA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from south China's Hainan Province promoted the business opportunities offered by its free trade port status on Friday in the Indonesian capital.
Shen Xiaoming, secretary of the Hainan provincial committee of the Communist Party of China, said at a promotion gathering that Hainan is an ideal place for trade supported by its open and stable preferential policies, low taxes, and industries that complement those of Southeast Asian nations.
"At the moment, Hainan is accelerating the construction of free trade port, welcoming investors from all over the world with open arms, and sharing the benefits of deepened reform and opening-up," Shen said.
Hainan is targeting Southeast Asian countries as investment destinations, in particular Indonesia, he added.
Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang described the promotion meeting as the "Hainan moment" for the advancement of China-Indonesia relations, adding that he was optimistic about the two nations' cooperation getting better over time.
During the promotion event, several Hainan and Indonesian companies signed cooperation agreements.
Photos
Related Stories
- Djibouti International Free Trade Zone provides digital services, products
- Haikou duty free shopping complex expected to open this year
- In pics: Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone
- One year on, Hainan FTP law secures wider opening-up
- Hainan Free Trade Port key to modern industrial system
- From tourist island to free trade port -- Hainan's transformation in the eyes of three Italians
- Hainan takes lead in carbon trading model
- Foreign capital surging in Hainan free trade port
- Hainan free trade port attracts projects worth over 5 bln USD
- China navigates high-level opening-up at Hainan Free Trade Port
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.