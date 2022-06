We Are China

In pics: Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone

Xinhua) 08:47, June 14, 2022

Staff members work at a beer company at Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member introduces bakery products on a livestream at Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, June 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Employees pack goods for delivery at Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Aerial photo taken on June 8, 2022 shows a view of Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member introduces products on a livestream at Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, June 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member introduces products on a livestream at Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, June 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A staff member works at a beer company at Suifenhe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, June 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

