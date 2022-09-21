We Are China

Djibouti International Free Trade Zone provides digital services, products

Xinhua) 08:39, September 21, 2022

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2022 shows the gate of the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone in Djibouti.

Inaugurated in 2018 with a planned construction area of 48.2 square km, the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone has attracted more than 200 companies, providing competitive digital services and products. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

People view cross-border e-commerce products at the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone in Djibouti, Sept. 14, 2022.

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2022 shows the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone in Djibouti.

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2022 shows the warehouse area at the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone in Djibouti.

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2022 shows the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone in Djibouti.

A man learns about cross-border e-commerce products via a mobile phone at the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone in Djibouti, Sept. 14, 2022.

People communicate at the exhibition area of cross-border e-commerce products at the Djibouti International Free Trade Zone in Djibouti, Sept. 14, 2022.

