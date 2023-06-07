People's Daily, Lao media kick off joint interview campaign on BRI cooperation in Vientiane

People's Daily Online) 17:57, June 07, 2023

The launch of a joint interview campaign on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation by People's Daily and Lao media was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on June 6.

This is the first time that state-owned media from China and Laos launched a joint interview campaign on the BRI cooperation.

Participants pose for a group photo at the launch of a joint interview campaign on the Belt and Road Initiative cooperation organized by People's Daily and Lao media in the Lao capital Vientiane, June 6. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Chen)

The launch was attended by Vansay Tavinyan, deputy head of the Propaganda and Training Board of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and editor-in-chief of Lao Pasaxon Newspaper; Phosy Keomanivong, vice minister of the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism; Savankhone Razmountry, President of the Lao Journalists' Association (LJA); representatives from the Chinese embassy in Laos, and relevant organizations; and journalists from the two countries' media including People's Daily, Pasaxon, Vientiane Times, Lao News Agency and Lao National Television.

Tavinyan said that BRI cooperation has brought tremendous development opportunities to many countries in the world, which has not only enhanced cooperation between China and participating countries and boosted peaceful cooperation and the common development of various countries, but also promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Journalists from People's Daily and Lao media conduct a joint interview at the Vientiane South Railway Station. (People's Daily Online/Du Mingming)

Under the framework of the BRI, Laos and China have bolstered infrastructure construction, he added.

Tavinyan noted that the opening of the China-Laos Railway and the Vientiane-Vangvieng section of the China-Laos expressway has converted Laos from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub, which has created huge job opportunities for Lao people and boosted regional economic development.

Pasaxon will, as always, continue to cover the BRI cooperation and its achievements, he said.

After the launch, journalists from People's Daily and Lao media conducted interviews on key projects jointly undertaken by China and Laos, such as the China-Laos Railway and the Vientiane Saysettha Development Zone.

Journalists from People's Daily and Lao media conduct a joint interview at the Vientiane Saysettha Development Zone. (People's Daily Online/Xu Zheng)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed BRI. Under the strategic guidance of leaders of China and Laos, the two countries have continuously deepened cooperation and achieved fruitful results in building a China-Laos community with a shared future.

