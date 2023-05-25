Forum on BRI energy development held in east China

XIAMEN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Third Belt and Road Energy Partnership Forum opened on Wednesday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Themed "Stepping towards High-quality Energy Development," the forum was held both online and offline.

Representatives from governments of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries, international energy organizations, world-renowned energy enterprises, financial institutions, research institutes, think-tanks and universities were invited to ponder the impact of the global political and economic climate on energy development, and find joint measures to maintain energy security and fuel green transformation.

The forum included an opening ceremony, keynote presentation, outcome release, and themed panel. The theme of the keynote report is to strengthen high-quality BRI energy cooperation and jointly address common challenges in energy development.

The forum was organized by the National Energy Administration. Two sub-forums on think-tanks and new energy will be arranged on Thursday.

