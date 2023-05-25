China to advance BRI cooperation with Cambodia: FM

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is committed to promoting the connectivity and common development of all countries, and China will continue to advance Belt and Road cooperation with Cambodia, delivering more benefits to the two peoples, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's remarks that Cambodia has gained tangible benefits from Belt and Road cooperation with China. He said that China has helped Cambodia to build roads, bridges and other infrastructure, and that China's steady supply of raw materials has secured Cambodia's foreign exports and millions of jobs.

"Indeed, the BRI is committed to promoting connectivity and the common development of all countries," Mao said. She quoted Hun Sen's comments on China's BRI, saying the BRI does not target any country, nor will it deter the development of any country.

Over the 10 years since the BRI was proposed, China, based on the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, has continuously deepened mutually beneficial cooperation with countries such as Cambodia. The BRI has become well-received global public goods and an international cooperation platform, Mao said.

She said that more than three-quarters of the countries around the world have participated in the BRI so far, creating 420,000 jobs in those countries and helping more and more countries with their economic development.

"These fruitful outcomes fully demonstrate that the BRI is a promising road for the common development of all countries," she said.

"We believe that the continuous progress of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation will bring more opportunities for the common prosperity for all countries," Mao said. And China will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and Cambodia to continue advancing Belt and Road cooperation between the two nations, delivering more benefits to the two peoples, she added.

