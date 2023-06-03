China's efforts against drug trafficking resultful: UN official

Xinhua) 11:12, June 03, 2023

BANGKOK, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China has strengthened patrols and law enforcement in border areas, effectively cracking down on drug trafficking and the smuggling of precursor chemicals, a United Nations (UN) official said here on Friday.

China has also actively participated in international cooperation to combat drug smuggling in the Greater Mekong Subregion, said Jeremy Douglas, UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

Douglas made the remarks during a press conference as the UNODC released its annual report on synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia.

Sritrakool Waeladee, director of the Foreign Affairs Bureau of Thailand's Office of Narcotics Control Board, said China has devoted "real hard efforts" to work with countries in the region against drug trafficking, including joining joint patrol operations and providing training courses on areas including chemicals control.

The UNODC report "Synthetic Drugs in East and Southeast Asia: latest developments and challenges 2023," confirmed an expansion and diversification of synthetic drug production and trafficking in East and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the report revealed that the trafficking routes have undergone significant shifts.

The UNODC said the organization is working closely with countries in East and Southeast Asia to monitor the drug situation, identify drug trends, and help countries collaborate on joint and cross-border operations.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)