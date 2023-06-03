In pics: World Taekwondo Championships 2023

Xinhua) 10:46, June 03, 2023

Morikawa Wataru (L) of Japan competes against Cesar Rodriguez of Mexico during the men's 54kg round of 32 match at the World Taekwondo Championships 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Tofiq Babayev/Xinhua)

Morikawa Wataru (R) of Japan competes against Adrian Miranda of Ecuador during the men's 54kg round of 64 match at the World Taekwondo Championships 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Tofiq Babayev/Xinhua)

