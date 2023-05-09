Highlights of World Judo Championships Doha 2023

Xinhua) 10:39, May 09, 2023

Guo Zongying (R) of China and Carrillo Edna of Mexico compete during the 1st round match of women's 48kg category at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Guo Zongying (top) of China and Koga Wakana of Japan compete during the 2nd round match of women's 48kg category at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Tsunoda Natsumi of Japan poses on the podium after the women's 48kg category at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Laborde Maria Celia (R) of the United States and Tsunoda Natsumi of Japan compete during the 2nd round match of women's 48kg category at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Giorgi Sardalashvili of Georgia reacts during the men's 60kg category bronze medal bout against Jorre Verstraeten of Belgium at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Dilshodbek Baratov (R) of Uzbekistan and Francisko Garrigos of Spain react after the men's 60kg category final at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Francisco Garrigos of Spain poses on the podium after the men's 60kg category final at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Francisco Garrigos (2nd L) of Spain, silver medalist Dilshodbek Baratov (1st L) of Uzbekistan, bronze medalists Giorgi Sardalashvili (2nd R) of Georgia and Lee Harim of South Korea pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony of the men's 60kg category match at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Dilshodbek Baratov (L) of Uzbekistan and Francisko Garrigos of Spain compete during the men's 60kg category final at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Lee Harim of South Korea reacts during the men's 60kg category bronze medal bout against Takato Naohisa of Japan at the World Judo Championships Doha 2023 in Doha, Qatar on May 7, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

