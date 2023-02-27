China adds another 4 medals at Judo Warsaw European Open

February 27, 2023

WARSAW, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's judoka Xu Shiyan and Su Xin won silver and bronze respectively in the women's +78kg competition at the Judo Warsaw European Open 2023 on Sunday.

Xu turned out to be better than Su in the semifinal. The 25-year-old found a waza-ari and then she continued the momentum to secure her spot in the final. Xu took a silver medal as she lost to Brazil's Beatriz Souza. In the match for a bronze medal, Su beat Samah Hawa Camara of France.

Wu Hongtao won a bronze in the women's -78 competition after she took a massive victory over Pole Daria Pogorzelec by an ippon. Germany's Anna Monta Olek claimed the gold medal after defeating her compatriot Julie Hoelterhoff in the final.

In the women's -70kg category, Feng Yingying kept the pressure to make the podium. The 23-year-old won Pool C with three victories. In the semifinal, the Chinese lost to Eliza Wroblewska of Poland, but she was able to return to her best as Feng beat her compatriot Sun Anqi in the match for bronze.

Moldovan Victor Sterpu topped the men's -81kg category, while Max Laborde of France won gold in the -90kg competition. Germany's George Udsilauri clinched the men's -100kg gold, thanks to a win over Croat Zlatko Kumric in the final. Romania's Mircea Croitoru triumphed in the men's +100kg competition after beating Marius Fizel of Slovakia.

