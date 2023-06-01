Commentary: Why Washington's rage over China's Micron ban is calling white black

Xinhua) 13:33, June 01, 2023

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's recent legitimate sales ban on the U.S. memory chipmaker Micron has stoked fiery outbursts from some U.S. politicians and media pundits who blamed China over the so-called "economic coercion."

Banging on the table or pointing accusing fingers does not justify those allegations. Through their rage, the true face of hypocrisy of those Washington's China hawks has become even clearer.

The Micron case shows that China will not sit idly by when its national security is at risk. Beijing does not make the decision without reason. It is Micron's misconduct that has provoked a reaction from the Chinese cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), not something unwarranted.

What the CAC has announced is that a review found Micron's products have serious network security risks, posing a threat to China's critical information infrastructure supply chains. Therefore, it ordered a ban on the sale of Micron's products to China's key information and infrastructure operators, rather than a complete ban on Micron chips in the Chinese market. The review is necessary in China, and also in any other country in the world.

Apart from Micron's security problems, the company has long been behind-the-scenes lobbying for U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies. Media statistics show that from the year of 2018 to 2022, Micron spent more than 9.5 million U.S. dollars lobbying U.S. government officials to crack down on China's data storage manufacturing industry for its own market interests. During these five years, over 170 lobbying documents were submitted to Washington, and 67 percent of the contents are China-related.

China is a key market for Micron where it raked in billions of dollars every year. If the company values its market shares in China, it should really reflect on its deeds of disruption and focus on providing risk-free products and services for Chinese customers.

While those lying U.S. politicians are busy talking black into white, China itself has been in fact a victim of Washington's coercion over the years.

The U.S. government, under the pretext of national security, has put more than 1,200 Chinese companies and individuals on various lists for restrictions without credible evidence of wrongdoing. It also attempted to talk other countries and regions into joining the tech blockade binge. Who is the real "coercer" is quite evident.

Facing Washington's bully, China's stance is also clear. It opposes the suppression of Chinese companies by over-stretching the concept of national security or abusing state power. It also has the right to do what is necessary to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and institutions.

China is a country under the rule of law. Businesses operating in the country need to conform with China's laws. China is also a country that is deeply committed to high-level opening-up. Its cybersecurity review does not target any particular country or region, nor does China seek to exclude technologies or products from any specific country.

For years, Beijing has fostered a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, especially in the hi-tech area. Foreign companies as well as their products and services are welcome to do business in the Chinese market with one precondition: abiding by local laws and regulations.

A healthy and inclusive business environment can provide opportunities for more participants. It is also essential for the development of hi-tech industries, which will boost overall technological progress for the world community. Those who attempt to disrupt the market rules for their own sake will only face a dead end.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)