China's first offshore million-tonne carbon storage project put into use

Xinhua) 10:43, June 01, 2023

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's first offshore million-tonne carbon storage project was put into operation on Thursday in the South China Sea, said the China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

The project is designed to store more than 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in total, according to the company.

