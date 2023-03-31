China's efforts reduce carbon emission intensity in agriculture: report

BEIJING, March 31 (Xinhua) -- The carbon emission intensity of major agricultural products in China is on a downward trend, according to a report released by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) on Friday.

"China has achieved a low carbon emission intensity in agriculture, making a positive contribution to addressing global climate change," said Mei Xurong, vice president of the CAAS.

According to the report, China's gross agricultural product accounts for 9.5 percent of the total gross domestic product (GDP), while the total carbon emissions from agricultural production account for only 6.7 percent of China's total carbon emissions.

China has ensured food security and the effective supply of important agricultural products, while achieving a low carbon emission intensity in agriculture, the report said.

The report also highlighted the important role of science and technology in low carbon agriculture.

It said that China invests around 100 billion yuan (about 14.6 billion U.S. dollars) each year to support the construction of high-standard farmland. Adopting new technologies enables an increase in food production while reducing carbon emissions.

In recent years, China has made use of renewable energy technology to treat more than 500 million tonnes of organic waste from agriculture and rural areas each year, effectively reducing environmental pollution and carbon emissions, the report added.

