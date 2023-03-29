Notable achievements made in construction of zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao

Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows a view of Dongyu Island in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Notable achievements have been made in the construction of a zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao. Sixteen projects of the first phase have been completed, with the remaining projects planned to be finished before the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2024.

The demonstration zone will see integrated application of deep emission reduction technologies in various fields such as energy, construction, transportation and waste disposal. Meanwhile, high-quality offsetting measures such as adding forest-based carbon sinks will also be applied to achieve continuous reduction of carbon emission with the ultimate goal of zero carbon emission.

A new energy vehicle runs past flower-shaped wind turbines in the zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on March 14, 2023 shows an agriculture-complementary photovoltaic power generation project in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows a view of the zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows a view of the zero-carbon demonstration zone under construction in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Workers perform tasks at a building renovation project in the zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This combo aerial photo shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center (R) and the press center of the BFA under renovation on Jan. 12, 2023 (above) and after the renovation on March 14, 2023 (below), in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This combo aerial photo shows the press center of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) under renovation on Jan. 12, 2023 (above) and after its renovation on March 14, 2023 (below), in the zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This combo aerial photo shows the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) International Conference Center under renovation on Feb. 24, 2023 (above) and after its renovation on March 15, 2023 (below), in the zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on March 28, 2023 shows the permeable floor paving project of a zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

New energy vehicles are charged in the zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows a view of the renovated press center of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in the zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

