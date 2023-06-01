Languages

Archive

Thursday, June 01, 2023

Home>>

Xi's messages to children

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:07, June 01, 2023

Children are the hope of a country and the future of a nation. President Xi Jinping has joined children many times in their activities and talked with them. Today marks International Children's Day. Let's review his messages to children.

 

 

 

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories