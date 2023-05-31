Xi's article on Chinese modernization to be published

Xinhua) 16:08, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- An article on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 11th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

