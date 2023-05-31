Quotes from Xi: Core technologies must be held in own hands

(People's Daily App) 15:42, May 31, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping has always urged stronger independent innovation capacity for China and stressed mastering the core technologies of high-end equipment. On the occasion of the Seventh National Science and Technology Workers' Day that falls on May 30, let's review Xi's ardent expectations for tech self-reliance during inspection tours.

