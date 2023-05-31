Dismantling of U.S. continues: Sydney Morning Herald

Xinhua) 14:11, May 31, 2023

SYDNEY, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The dismantling of the United States as a normal, functional nation-state continues, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday.

The gun neuralgia in the United States continues to worsen, and now new evidence has shown that its fiscal neuralgia -- a phobia for properly funded government -- is deepening too, said the Australian daily.

"American politics has become so fractious that stop-gaps, emergency funding and perpetual negotiations have kept the government lurching from crisis to crisis for a quarter-century," it said.

"This has now become the new normal," it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)