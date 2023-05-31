Home>>
Crime cases linked to U.S. forces in Japan total 106 in 2022
(Xinhua) 13:58, May 31, 2023
TOKYO, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The number of crime cases in which Japanese police investigated United States military personnel, civilian employees and their families as suspects in 2022 came to 106, local media reported.
The investigated crime cases included 54 in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, 17 in Kanagawa prefecture, south of Tokyo, 14 in Tokyo and 13 in Yamaguchi prefecture in western Japan, which all host U.S. military bases, Jiji Press said Tuesday citing government sources.
Of the 106 cases, violations of laws other than the criminal code, such as the road traffic law and the stimulant control law, accounted for 44, said the report.
