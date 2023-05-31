5 people could be missing after building collapse in U.S. Iowa

CHICAGO, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Two people could still be inside the six-story apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday afternoon in Davenport, U.S. state of Iowa, in addition to three more people remaining unaccounted for, local authorities said Tuesday.

The damage occurred when the back section of the apartment building detached from the rest of the structure, local media quoted Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten. Nine people have been rescued so far.

"This is an active incident that is very fluid and ever-evolving," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said Tuesday at a news conference.

Protesters gathered Monday night on news of imminent demolition of the building, saying some residents could still be trapped.

Davenport is "continually evaluating the timing of the demolition," the city said in an update Tuesday.

A condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, in 2021, killing 98 people. A parking garage collapsed in April this year in New York City, killing one person and injuring at least five.

