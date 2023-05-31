China to launch over 9,800 intangible cultural heritage events

Xinhua) 13:18, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China will launch over 9,800 events nationwide, including more than 6,300 offline events, to showcase the country's intangible cultural heritage, both before and after the Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on June 10 this year.

The theme of this year's holiday events is bolstering the systemic protection and sustainable development of intangible cultural heritage, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Among the major events are activities for Chinese folk art week, celebrations of the 20th anniversary since UNESCO adopted the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, and themed visual arts exhibitions for intangible cultural heritage.

A variety of intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, performances, interactive and tourism events will also be featured at local intangible cultural relic venues, public cultural institutions and scenic spots across the country, said the ministry.

