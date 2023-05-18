Elegant Xiangyun gauze

(People's Daily App) 14:30, May 18, 2023

Xiangyun gauze is called "soft gold" thanks to its time-consuming manufacturing process, high price and limited production.

Selected as part of China's national intangible cultural heritage in 2008, Xiangyun gauze is first dyed with juices from plants, and then covered by pond silt for further chemical changes. The production of the gauze involves over 10 steps, all hand finished by artisans, which can take two weeks. Its front is black, while the back is lighter in color.

Click on the video to feel the charm of the Xiangyun Gauze.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

