China unveils archaeological achievements related to Shang Dynasty

Xinhua) 13:17, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday announced multiple important archaeological achievements, painting a historical picture of various social aspects of the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.).

Nine high-ranking tombs for nobility in the late Shang Dynasty were discovered at the Zhaigou ruins site in Qingjian County, Shaanxi Province, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration. The noble burial site is the largest of its kind found in the northern part of Shaanxi.

The ruins are of great significance to the study of the political geography of the late Shang Dynasty and the exchanges between different regions, the administration said.

It also announced other archaeological discoveries and progress related to the Shang Dynasty made in Henan, Hebei and Beijing.

