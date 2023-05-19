Centuries-old tombs discovered in east China

Xinhua) 13:46, May 19, 2023

JINAN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 110 tombs dating back approximately 700 years have been discovered in east China's Shandong Province, according to local authorities on Thursday.

The tombs, found in the Chiping District of Liaocheng City since last year, were built between the Jin Dynasty (1115-1234) and the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), where gold, silver, bronzeware, potteries and ceramics were unearthed. According to Li Xingdong, director with the cultural relics protection center of Chiping District, these items enjoyed mass popularity at the time, and they hold a strong significance for academic and exhibition purposes.

One of the tombs from the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) with two burial chambers had murals which were relatively well-preserved. The murals featured magpies and branches, a traditional pattern in the Chinese culture for auspiciousness.

Li said that the murals had been moved to the museum of Chiping District, which will be on display to the public in June.

