Centuries-old stele discovered in north China

Xinhua) 16:46, May 08, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A 502-year-old stele of an official has been discovered in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities.

Carved on a slab of bluestone, the stele dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) was found in Zhaopai Village of Xingtai City. It stands at 130 cm tall, 75 cm wide, and 22 cm thick.

The stele was erected at the tomb of a local official named Zhao Siming. It bore 854 Chinese characters on one side detailing Zhao's study and work experience, as well as the filial piety -- one of the most important traditional moral tenets in China -- shown by three generations of Zhao's family, from his parents down to his son, which was then deemed as exemplary.

On the other side of the stele was the lineage atlas of the Zhao family, who moved to Hebei from nearby Shanxi Province.

According to Lan Jianhui, a local expert in culture and history, the stele was relatively well-preserved, and its discovery would be helpful for the study of politics, culture, history, and customs in the area during the mid-Ming Dynasty.

