China unveils top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2022

Xinhua) 15:36, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China released a list of the top 10 archaeological findings of 2022 on Tuesday.

A site dating back to the Paleolithic period, which includes ruins of ancient humans, animals and stoneware excavated in central China's Hubei Province, is on the list. At this site, archaeologists have unearthed a fossilized skull, which is regarded as the most intact Homo erectus specimen of its age found in inland Eurasia.

Among the list is an ancient hominid site discovered in Zhaojiaxuyao Village of east China's Shandong Province. The discovery has helped fill the gap in the study of prehistoric human ruins in the region, providing key evidence about the significant transition from the Palaeolithic Age to the Neolithic Age in northern China.

The list also includes the Bicun relics site in Shanxi, the Dasongshan tomb site in Guizhou, and the Gucheng temple site in Jilin, among others.

