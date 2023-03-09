Xia Dynasty relics site found in north China

Xinhua) 10:44, March 09, 2023

TAIYUAN, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists have unearthed a relics site dating back to the late period of the Xia Dynasty (2070 B.C.-1600 B.C.) in north China's Shanxi Province, according to the Shanxi provincial institute of archaeology.

Located along the lower reaches of the Fenhe River, the site in Jishan County of Yuncheng City covers an area of about 100,000 to 150,000 square meters. Authorities carried out excavations of the site in both 2021 and 2022.

From April to August 2021, archaeologists mainly discovered two pottery kilns and 43 pits. The two pottery kilns are composed of a kiln chamber, kiln bed, fire chamber and an operation room.

From October to November 2022, staff working at the site found a large pit and a kiln west of the pit. The pit has a length of about 23.5 meters from east to west, a width of about 7 meters from north to south, and a height of 2 to 4 meters.

Cui Junjun, leader of the archaeological project, said that the unearthed relics included pottery, stone tools, bone tools, jade articles and clams.

In addition to artificial products, abundant animal and plant remains were discovered, and 250,000 carbonized plant seeds, most of which are millet seeds, were also found via the flotation method.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)