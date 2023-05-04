Qing Dynasty stone tablet found in north China

Xinhua) 15:52, May 04, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, May 4 (Xinhua) -- A stone tablet dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) has been discovered in north China's Hebei Province, according to local authorities.

Measuring 150 cm in height, 65 cm in width, and 20 cm in thickness, the bluestone tablet was found in Guozhai Village of Nanhe District in the city of Xingtai, said the district's cultural relics protection department.

The tablet was made in 1735 under the reign of Emperor Yongzheng. It has inscriptions on both sides, describing the state of the local economy and society at that time and the changes in river distribution. The tablet also records that a flood left a road cut off after persistent rains in summer and the process of local residents rebuilding a bridge.

Lan Jianhui, a local expert, said the newly discovered stone tablet with clear inscriptions had been well preserved. The discovery of this stone tablet has high historical value for studying the economic and social development, administrative district changes, river changes and folk customs in central and southern Hebei during the Qing Dynasty.

