We Are China

Digital technology used in health care in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:03, May 29, 2023

A doctor uploads imaging reports to a Cloud server at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor of medical imaging department works at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor makes a surgical treatment planning using AI software before a hip joint replacement surgery at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Doctors of medical imaging department work at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Doctors of medical imaging department work at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor using 3D printing models gives a presentation about advances of arthroplasty at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor gives treatment advice to a patient in Longli County via a 5G+ remote medical treatment platform at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor checks the imaging report of a patient in Longli County via a 5G+ remote medical treatment platform at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A doctor of cardiology department treats a patient with the help of 3D modeling techniques at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)