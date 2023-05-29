Digital technology used in health care in China's Guizhou
A doctor uploads imaging reports to a Cloud server at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A doctor of medical imaging department works at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A doctor makes a surgical treatment planning using AI software before a hip joint replacement surgery at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Doctors of medical imaging department work at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Doctors of medical imaging department work at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A doctor using 3D printing models gives a presentation about advances of arthroplasty at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A doctor gives treatment advice to a patient in Longli County via a 5G+ remote medical treatment platform at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A doctor checks the imaging report of a patient in Longli County via a 5G+ remote medical treatment platform at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
A doctor of cardiology department treats a patient with the help of 3D modeling techniques at Guizhou Provincial People's Hospital in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China plays unique role in global healthcare, says senior official of Int'l Red Cross Committee
- Special health zone becomes medical vanguard in south China
- China improves world's largest basic healthcare network
- 2nd Int'l Healthcare Week held to showcase HK's strengths in healthcare innovation, investment
- China to boost digital healthcare services further
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.